On June 21, 2020 at 4:36 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Coral Parkway & Ginger Blossom Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Police determined that a gold 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading west (Makai) had failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle then drove through the intersection and into the Lava field and overturned. The 31-year-old female passenger was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. The driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser was identified as 38-year-old Bernard Kahalehili Antoque.