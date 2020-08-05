Newly repaired surfboard lockers near Kuhio Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On February 27, a 2-alarm fire destroyed the surfboard lockers near Kuhio Beach.

Portions of the locker area are still blocked off to allow repair work to be done to the Moana Surfrider.

Five months later, the city has unveiled the newly repaired lockers.

The Department of Enterprise Services is currently accepting locker applications, and will begin moving in renters on Wednesday.

Priority will be given to returning renters until the end of the month. New renters will be issued lockers upon availability.

If no lockers are available, new renters will be put on a wait-list.

