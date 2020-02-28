Newly renovated Queen’s Health Care Center unveiled in Haleiwa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems (Queen’s) announces the completion of a much-anticipated facelift for the former Haleiwa Family Health Center on Oahu’s North Shore. Queen’s acquired the clinic in July 2019. It is now part of The Queen’s Health Care Centers, one of seven primary care clinics on Oahu.

The renovations to the Haleiwa clinic include all new medical equipment, such as exam beds and vital monitoring machines, as well as new furniture, flooring and paint. The 4,000-square-foot facility located at 66-125 Kamehameha Highway will provide North Shore residents with much-needed primary care access.

“This is part of Queen’s ongoing effort to expand outpatient services for the people of Hawaii. The shortage of primary care physicians on Oahu’s North Shore highlights the importance of our commitment to deliver high quality and accessible care in these communities,” said Bernadette Merlino, vice president for Queen’s Ambulatory Services.

The health care center in Haleiwa features nine clinic rooms and one procedural room. A team of board-certified family medicine physicians and staff will provide both pediatric and adult care. In addition, patients will have access to specialty care and other services offered by The Queen’s Health Systems.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Saturday from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Queen’s also offers primary care services at its health care centers in Hawaii Kai, Honolulu (three locations), Kapolei and Mililani.