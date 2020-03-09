New Yorker rescued from a trail near Queen’s Bath on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tourist from New York was rescued from a trail near Queen’s Bath Saturday afternoon, March 7, after she injured her ankle while hiking.

At around 5:20 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of an injured female hiker near Queen’s Bath in Princeville on Saturday afternoon.

A total of 12 personnel responded.

Around 5:50 p.m., rescuers located the hiker on the trail, a quarter of a mile in, along a steep cliff face in a tree canopy.

In high windy conditions, rescuers used a 150-foot short-haul line and Air Rescue Vest (ARV) and extracted the hiker from the trail to awaiting American Medical Response (AMR) personnel.

Rescuers cleared the scene at around 6:20 p.m.