New York woman dies day after bystanders on Kauai pull her from waters offshore Hideaways

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police are continuing to look into the death of a 60-year-old snorkeler, who was visiting from New York.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to calls for an unresponsive woman who had been pulled from waters offshore Pali Ke Kua Beach, also known as Hideaways.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel arrived on scene as bystanders were attempting to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Shortly after, Lifeguards began administering high performance CPR and continued to do so until Kauai Fire Department personnel arrived.

The woman was taken on a backboard up a designated trail to a mule utility vehicle, which carried her the remaining distance up the hill where medics were waiting to assist with the rescue.

She regained a pulse and was transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition, but quickly deteriorated and was pronounced dead by Saturday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

According to the same report, the woman was wearing a traditional snorkel mask and fins at the time of the incident.