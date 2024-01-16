HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauaʻi Police Department said a hiker was found dead on Sunday afternoon at Hanakāpī‘ai Falls on Kauaʻi.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

First responders received the initial call around 11:45 a.m. reporting that a 30-year-old male hiker had fallen off the trail and landed 30 feet below. Kauaʻi Fire Department and Air 1 helped airlift his body from the trail.

Hanakāpī‘ai Falls is known for its narrow and severe dropoffs.

Acting Captain of KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Kennison Nagahisa said “the Kauaʻi Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends.”

A grief counseling service, Life’s Bridges, and the Visitor Aloha Society of Kauaʻi are assisting the hiker’s family with their needs.

The Kauaʻi Police Department advises the public to use caution when hiking Kauaʻi trails, especially during the rainy season.