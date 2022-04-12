HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you heard about the new Rice X Yogurt store that popped up at Ala Moana this past week? Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt was so popular on their soft opening April 10 they had to close their doors early from selling out so fast.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt originated from Australia and is one of the leading yogurt shop brands in Asia currently. They offer healthy yet tasty yogurt drinks with fruity flavors.

They have successfully expanded to Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, Philippines and now in Hawaii. Their yogurt is made fresh daily ensuring the taste is up to their standards.

Courtesy: Reid Shimabukuro

Courtesy: Reid Shimabukuro

Courtesy: Reid Shimabukuro

Yogurt is becoming a popular food item to enjoy due to its probiotic nature. Yogurt helps with digestion and absorption and promotes gastrointestinal peristalsis digestion and absorption.

Their yogurts also have purple rice in them, which is a sweet, chewy rice originating from Asia, high in protein, fiber and antioxidants. Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt said they prepare their purple rice every day to ensure its elastic consistency and aroma.

During the month of April, you can enjoy 10% off your purchase as they celebrate their soft opening. They are currently looking for employees to work with them as they prepare for the grand opening later this year.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

You can stop by their new location at Ala Moana Center located near Makai Market. For more information or to look at their tasty menu head to Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt’s website or follow them on Instagram.