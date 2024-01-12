HONOLULU (KHON2) – Food, fun, cultural demonstrations, and much more fun.

It is all in celebrating the New Year here at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

Tomorrow, Jan. 13, will be the New Year’s Ohana Fest for its 31st time.

And to learn more about it, we are here with Alina Katase, Senior Programs Coordinator.

What is this festival all about?

“The New Year’s Ohana Festival is a celebration to ring in the New Year with your friends and family. It is going to be a day full of entertainment,” said Katase.

“We are going to have taiko, Cherry Blossom Festival opening ceremony, lots of food like you said. So, we will have food trucks but in addition we are also going to have Kenjinkai serving up Japanese food. We will have cultural demonstrations, like calligraphy, mini ikebana. We have a huge craft fair going on. We will have mochitsuki, tea ceremonies. So yah, lots going on here. Its going to be a great day.”

How has this event evolved over three decades?

“So, definitely this year, there is going to be more vendors, new vendors, new entertainers,” said Katase.

“But I think its becoming more multi-cultural and that’s a reflection of our community becoming more multi-cultural. So, for example, we have a bread dancing group performing and capoeira which isn’t necessarily Japanese but its part of our community here in Hawaii.”

But one of the things that I am personally most fascinated about are the different traditions that are in celebration of the New Year.

And when we are speaking of Japanese culture, we may be more familiar with the mochi pounding that we see but there has to be more than that.

So, I am now joined with Beth Iwata, Director of Development.

Beth, what are some of the other traditions that you, as Japanese, celebrate this New Year with?

“Well, a lot of the traditions are centered around food since, you know, that is something that we enjoy so much in Hawaii,” says Iwata.

“Mochi represents longevity. It is something that ties to Shinto traditions. Another things is soba. You are familiar with soba noodles? So, they’re softer and easier to chew and break. I think you probably noticed that. So, for New Years, it represents that cutting away from the negativity from the past year, and so that is why we enjoy it right around the turn from one year to the next around midnight.”

Again, this is going to be New Year’s Ohana Festival here at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii in Moliliili.

That will be tomorrow, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which will be free to the public.

But parking is going to be a little more of a challenge.

Parking will be available at UH lower campus with a shuttle provided, and Varsity building in Moiliili as well.

