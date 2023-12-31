HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Services has tended to and transported three individuals on New Year’s Eve, the youngest being a 10-year-old boy, due to fireworks.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The first incident happened at 6:30 p.m.

The victim being a 14-year-old girl who suffered multiple injuries to her arms, legs and face after an unknown explosive went off inside a room.

The second incident occurred at 7:25 p.m., when a 67-year-old male suffered a deep laceration to his forearm.

EMS said the incident was caused by a firework blast and treated him on scene before taking him to a trauma center.

The third incident took place at 8:45 p.m.

A 10-year-old boy suffered extensive injuries to his hand after an apparent firework blast along with minor burns to his upper body.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

All three were treated on scene and transported to an emergency room.