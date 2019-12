HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ring in the new year with a spectacular Fireworks Show.

Here’s what’s happening this New Year’s Eve on the island of Oahu.

Waikiki Beach: Show starts at 11:55 p.m. with one announcement firework every minute before midnight. The high point of the show begins at midnight.

Hilton Hawaiian Village: Show begins at 11 p.m. over their lagoon.

Ko Olina: Show begins at midnight.

Turtle Bay Resort: Show begins at midnight.