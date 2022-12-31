HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents and visitors still have time to go to a firework show last minute or see it from a far to ring in 2023.

There are lots of places to see the spectacular celebrations. Check out these listings:

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Oahu: Honolulu Fire Department said there will be two shows, one in Waikiki and the other in Ko Olina. They will both begin at midnight, and HFD said they can be viewed from many parts of the island.

Maui: A fireworks display will light up over the Grand Wailea Resort at midnight and can be viewed in many spots along the coastline.

Lanai: Fireworks will go off at Manele Bay also at midnight.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kauai: Poipu Beach Park will have food and entertainment for the community with a fireworks show starting at 8:15 p.m. and ending around 8:30 p.m.

Hau’oli Makahiki Hou!