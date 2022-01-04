New Year, new fees for visitors at Hawaii’s popular sites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said they will continue to require reservations and paid parking systems at popular sites across the state in 2022.

According to AJ McWhorter, a Communications Specialist for DLNR, fees were authorized by an Administrative Rule change in 2020, and were implemented between January-August of 2021.

McWhorter said this includes parking and entry fees (non-resident and commercial) at nine parks statewide.

Additionally, modest increases to camping and lodging fees went into effect in 2020.

One change that will be taking place this year is a new reservation system for Diamond Head State Monument.

According to McWhorter it’s estimated to be ruled out March and April of 2022 with time blocks for parking and walk-in entrants taking its place.

Reservation by time slot has already been implemented at Hāʻena State Park on Kaua’i in 2019, and Waiʻānapanapa State Park on Maui in 2021.

According to DLNR these changes mean more money for the state.

Places like Diamond Head would generate about $1.1 million per year, and under the new fee structure it will now come in at up to $4 million.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is also looking to implement entrance fees and reservations at Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden, similar to Hanauma Bay.

All fees will be for visitors to Hawaii only.