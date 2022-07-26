HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four women who are part of Lat 35 Racing have made history after rowing from San Francisco to Waikiki in 34 days, 14 hours and 20 minutes. The Women’s World Record was set last year by the Ocean Sheroes who took 35 days, and on Tuesday, July 26, the Lat 35 crew beat it.

The women rowed in pairs for two hours, 24 hours a day, covering more than 2,400 nautical miles across the ocean. They never slept for more than 90 minutes at a time.

Lat 35’s first all-women’s team consists of Libby Costello, Adrienne Smith, Sophia Denison-Johnston and Brooke Downes. They all come from different backgrounds. Click here to meet them.

Last year, Lat 35 all-men’s team also rowed from San Francisco to Waikiki, breaking the previous Guinness World Record by more than a week. The four-man crew completed the trip in 30 days, 7 hours and 30 minutes. The previous race record was 39 days, 9 hours and 56 minutes.

The team consisted of Jason Caldwell, Duncan Roy, Angus Collings and Jordan Shuttleworth. They rowed in two-person, two-hour shifts for the entire trip — 24 hours a day.