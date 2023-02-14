HONOLULU (KHON2) — A game-changer for pediatric care in Hawaii was what the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children called its new pediatric heart center.

The center will provide critical care for local children who previously needed to travel to the mainland.

Kapiolani’s pediatric cardiologist said only 50% of local keiki could get appropriate treatment for heart conditions while staying in the Islands before the new center was built.

“We will be able to retain 90 to 95 percent of these children at home. We are able to provide that specialized medical care for the heart conditions at home without needing those families to uproot their lives,” said Dr. Andras Bratincsak.

A premature infant’s heart is about the size of a kukui nut, which showcases just how intricate the procedures performed at the center are. The new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory is well-equipped for the job.

“Imagine we will do a cardiac catheterization procedure on a baby less than two pounds,” Dr. Bratincsak said. “Babies are not little adults, and they have very specialized needs.”

The center means the world for Jhreyzn Alforo-Solon’s mom and dad. Janine Alforo learned Jhreyzn had a congenital heart defect when she was just 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Just hearing that your son has a heart condition just, at 25 weeks! It’s not something that you want to hear, you know when you’re getting an ultrasound,” Alforo said.

Janine’s water broke just one week later and she was hospitalized at Kapiolani for nine days until Jhreyzn entered the world.

“And, was here at the NICU for 100 days before he got the green light to actually have his first procedure in the mainland at San Diego,” Alforo said.

Trips to and from California were a challenge, but Jhreyzn had his last procedure at Kapiolani Medical Center. For mom and dad, the best Valentine’s gift of all is being home with a healthy-hearted boy.

“At one point, I was very nervous that. well, I mean, I couldn’t hold him! When it first started. But, no, yeah, yeah, it’s good that you can see he’s just a normal little boy playing with his cars and his puzzle,” said Rustyn Solon.

“What a way to share, you know, your heart story on the most lovable day,” Janine said.