New “Wild at Heart” Safari offered by the Honolulu Zoo

KHON2 (HONOLULU) – It is safe to say that every relationship has its ups and downs, especially a romantic one.

Since Valentine’s Day is approaching and right around the corner, maybe it’s time for you to take some love tips.

Here at the Honolulu Zoo, they are offering a new safari called “Wild at Heart” providing you and your valentine a chance to get close to some animals and see how they share their love for one another.

I think this is quite fascinating and I want to learn more.

So, we are here with Shelby Carlos who is the Community Engagement Director for the Honolulu Zoo Society.

Tell us a little bit about how the Honolulu Zoo will be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.

“So, like you said, we are going to do the “Wild at Heart” Safari,” said Carlos. “It’s going to be amazing. So, as the zoo closes, we’ll bring in all of our guests for this private event. They’ll get to tour through the zoo, meet some of our animals, get to know more about their behavior and the conservation message that we have here, get a little bit of food, desert and some games and prizes.”

Sounds like a perfect event for Valentine. When it comes to love from one animal to another, there’s the phrase that some animals mate for life. Is that true?

“It is true,” says Carlos. “So, we have one in particular that I can think of is our penguins. They are monogamist so they do forms pairs where they stay for life and they are great pairing that way too. they really do have each other’s back and they work with each other.”

I think that would be interesting for all of us to pull some of that for our own personal relationships.

But what about benefits.

With every ticket purchased for this event, how is that then going back to benefit the zoo?

“So, we always want to make sure that we are giving back to conservation and our animals that share this place and our home,” says Carlos. “So, it will be benefiting our Aloha Aina Conservation Fund which is a conservation initiative that we have at the zoo for global and local conservation.”

We were talking early about conservation species and I wasn’t 100% clear what that was. Do you mind sharing what a conservation species is?

“Absolutely,” says Carlos. “So behind us is Jaws and Charlette is in this yard too. They are a pair. They are Galapagos tortoises and as a conservation species, they actually came from Townson Expedition in hopes that we can then bread and have more of these guys out into the world, out into other zoos because their population was so low where they are natively found.”

How old are these tortoises?

“So we don’t know their exact age,” says Carlos. “They came to us in 1929 so we are estimating that they are 100 years old.”

To get tickets, go to the Honolulu Zoo website to learn more.

I think this is quite fascinating to be able to learn from the animals around us and of course, to get back down here to the Honolulu Zoo which I haven’t been here in years. This event is called “Wild at Heart.”

The safari will be taking place this Saturday from 4:30pm to 7pm.

You have to be at least 18 years of age and be sure to get those tickets before it’s too late because there are only limited space available.

For more information and to purchase your ticket before its too late, click here.