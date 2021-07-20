New website provides Kauai transportation options during rental car shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new website has been launched to address the current rental car shortage on Kauai by providing transportation options that both residents and visitors can use.

Transportation options include airport shuttles, ride-shares, bike rentals, a map of Kauai bus stops and routes, regional walking guides, and more. In addition, there will be weekly blog posts on transportation related topics, such as how to reserve a shuttle and parking permits requirements for Kokee State Park.

“During the pandemic, our residents were given a glimpse of what life is like without the influx cars on our roads and there’s no denying how much traffic had improved,” Kauai Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami said in a statement. “As we continue to recover, we see the opportunity to do better in managing visitor impact and that includes implementing transportation mode change on our island.”

The website is a collaboration between the Office of Economic Development and the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Partners hope the site will encourage green rides, reduce traffic, increase small business opportunities and educate visitors on local cultural values.

There is also a section called “How to Travel with Aloha,” which provides tips and recommendations from a local perspective.

“Educating visitors about traveling responsibly is key to addressing tourism’s impacts and enhancing the well-being of Kauai’s communities,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. “We encourage travelers to utilize this comprehensive website when planning their trips.”