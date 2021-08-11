New website offers remote work opportunities for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new website consolidates programs for Hawaii residents seeking remote work opportunities and employers looking to hire. Those seeking remote work will find direct links to partners of the Hawai‘i Remote Work Pilot Project and the local American Job Center (AJC) all in once place.

Click here to register to notify the AJC that you’re interested in remote work opportunities in your county.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Remote work partners that provide opportunities to Hawaii residents include Instant Teams and Nexrep, which aims to employ a high performing virtual workforce.

The new website also provides businesses located outside of the islands with labor law information for hiring or employing a remote Hawaii workforce.