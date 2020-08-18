New water system project aims to help the Ala Wai community

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Aug. 6, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) completed an Engineering Documentation Report (EDR) that provides a new and safer plan for the Ala Wai Flood Control Project.

According to officials, the new plan allows for significantly less impact on the natural streams and residential properties within the watershed. Instead, it focuses on evacuating the water without leaving residuals in the upper reaches of the watershed valleys.

“Community engagement input was vital in making recommended changes shown in the report. The report reflects many concerns heard from Ala Wai communities.” – Dino W. Buchanan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Honolulu District Public Affairs

Using this report as the foundation, the project team will now begin the evaluation of costs, economic benefits, and environmental impacts through a supplemental National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Hawaii Environmental Policy Act (HEPA) process.

Opportunities for future engagements and input will be posted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District website in the coming weeks. Honolulu District Public Affairs says a public scoping meeting as part of the NEPA/HEPA process is planned for later this year to present new data in the report and welcome input on the issues.

The report and a map showing the current proposed project design are available here.

Questions about the project or the report can be emailed to: AlaWaiFloodProject@usace.army.mil.

