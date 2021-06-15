New video shows moments leading up to deadly police-involved shooting of South African man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New video released overnight shows the moments leading up to a deadly police-involved shooting in Nuuanu. Attorneys for the wife of Lindani Myeni published the doorbell, 9-1-1 call and unredacted bodycam footage online, claiming that it shows an entirely different story than the one Honolulu police (HPD) presented.

The six-and-a-half minute video begins with two cars arriving at the address from where the 9-1-1 call came from.

Myeni steps out of one of the cars while a couple, who were renting part of the residence at the time, step out of the other.

Myeni is then seen taking off his shoes and calmly entering the house. A few moments after stepping inside, the couple call police saying they do not know who he is.

Less than 40 seconds later, Myeni is seen calmly exiting and video captures him apologizing to the couple multiple times.

Police then arrive on scene as Myeni is about to leave. The woman can be heard telling the officers and 9-1-1 operator with whom she is still on the phone with: “that’s him.”

A scuffle ensues and Myeni is shot and killed.

HPD has said that the incident was a burglary and that Myeni was acting erratically. Meanwhile, attorneys for the family say no property was taken and police never identified themselves.

A wrongful death lawsuit against HPD and the City and County of Honolulu is ongoing.