HONOLULU (KHON2) — An all new, affordable, way to island hop. That’s how the Seaglider vessel is being promoted. But how safe is it and is the $30 one way fare too good to be true?

Zero emissions, all-electric and affordable. The Seaglider is being touted as the next big thing in interisland transportation.

“We are the very first launch partners of the sea glider. So anywhere in the world, the first one that flies with passengers will be under our banner. And we’re very excited about that,” said Keith Sisson, Mokuele Airlines Chief of Staff. “The sea glider is a very interesting idea that can be transformative for the way that people travel.”

Part plane, part boat. The Seaglider operates by floating on a hull before taking flight and flying about 30 to 60 feet over the ocean surface at up to 180 mph.

Sisson said it removes the airport from the equation because it would use island ports.

“And it doesn’t have to be one specific port on one specific island,” he said. “We can have up to three or five ports on a Oahu alone.”

But aviation expert Peter Forman wonders if the Seaglider will ever get off the ground.

“It’s a brand new world of flying, I mean, 20,000 feet versus, you know, 50 feet or whatever,” Forman said. “It’s a completely different type of atmosphere. What about sea life? Whales, flying birds? What about bad weather? So all of these are big questions that have to be answered.”

A representative for Regent Craft, creator of the Seaglider, said they spent the past two years on outreach to avoid those pitfalls and are currently looking at the logistics.

“This vehicle is going to get their primary certification with the US Coast Guard, and then a secondary certification with the FAA,” explained David Uchiyama the Hawaii representative for Regent Craft. “So we have been meeting with NOAA, as it relates to sea mammals, and also bird-life above the ocean surface. And they are in development for an avoidance system to address that.”

While their route feasibility study estimates a one way ticket from Maui to Oahu could cost just $30, Sisson said there are other factors to consider.

“When we add in factors like training and salary and distribution cost, cost of ownership, the capitalization cost, you know there will be there will be some things that have to be added to get the cost of the tickets so that we’re over breakeven,” Sisson explained.

Uchiyama said the first Seagliders will likely be delivered to Mokulele Airlines in early 2026.