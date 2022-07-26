HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii has new student housing open for students in the fall of next year.

The new building is called RISE which stands for Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

UH students interested in entrepreneurship are invited to apply to live at RISE by going to the RISE website.

There are 374 beds in the six-story building in what used to be the Atherton YMCA.

There will be classrooms, meeting rooms and co-working spaces on the bottom floors.

Weird rescues, long-lost artifacts, check out Weird News here

The cost to build it was $70 million which was all private funding.