HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu airport had a blessing this morning for the new checkpoint at terminal one, helping the flow of travelers.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The new makai checkpoint officially opens Saturday morning, Feb. 18, at 6 a.m.

Ed Sniffen, Department of Transportation Director designate, said, “This is huge. Having our hometown airlines spend $14 million on a checkpoint that services our communities and our visitors is tremendous.”

DOT said the middle of Terminal One where TSA checkpoints used to be “is completely shut down and super roomy”. Now, when you enter terminal one, to the right will be checkpoint 1A where TSA PreCheck is now relocated; and to the left will be checkpoint 1B.

Checkpoint 1b will have four lanes, primarily used for inter-island flights. 1B will be partially open for testing the first week.

“There’s more space for the actual security lanes. And, that helps the TSA because they can flow people through more efficiently. There’s more room for people to gather their belongings after they’ve taken their electronics out or taken their keys out of their pocket. And, it will really just flow more smoothly even with the same number of security lanes we had before.” Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO

Hawaiian Airlines is also working on other projects hoping to help their passengers overall experience.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Replacement of the baggage system, which is in works right now. We’ll see some of that opening up later this year. And, that’s going to connect all the baggage system behind the two lobbies, lobby two and lobby three,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO.