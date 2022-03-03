HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ala Moana Center announced on Thursday, March 3, that it has installed new traffic lights at the Kona and Keeaumoku streets intersection.

The traffic light project started three years ago with the intention to improve traffic control in the area. Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists have experienced delays during peak times of day, according to Ala Moana Center officials.

“The intersection was previously controlled as an all-way stop, but there were several factors that made it difficult for motorists to determine who had the right-of-way. It was clear that something needed to be done,” said Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center.

To see if the intersection would qualify for the new traffic lights, Ala Moana Center got involved with a traffic study of the intersection. The study revealed that the intersection met the Federal Highway Administration guideline that gave them the green light to add the traffic lights.

Courtesy: Ala Moana Center

“We’re thankful to the City & County of Honolulu, Hawaiian Electric and many others for their support in getting the traffic lights installed and operational,” continued Wilson.

Courtesy: Ala Moana Center

Ala Moana Center began its traffic safety initiative in 2018 by enhancing the pedestrian crosswalks around the mall.

New safety features were also added to Kona and Mahukona streets intersection, such as ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps, improved drainage and a new concrete bus pad.