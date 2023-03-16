HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center announced five new stores will be opening soon this year.

Dodgers Clubhouse Shop for Los Angeles Dodgers headwear, apparel and accessories. Located at the Diamond Head wing on the third level.



Levi’s Invented in 1873 and famously known for its jeans, the brand epitomizes the classic and efortless style. Located at the Diamond Head wing on the second level



(Courtesy: Levi’s) (Courtesy: Levi’s)

Psycho Bunny All about positivity and vibrant self-expression, Psycho Bunny has Pima cotton diamond-knit piqué polos and an eclectic offering of graphic tees and loungewear. Located at the Ewa wing on the second level



(Courtesy: Psycho Bunny)

Ray-Ban Popular for its iconic and timeless eyewear since 1937. Located at the Diamond Head wind on the second level



Sbarro The Original New York Pizza Enjoy handmade New York-style pizza. Sbarro said they are handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded cheese and San Marzano-style tomatoes with Sbarro pasta and stromboli favorites. Located at the Makai Market Food Court, street level one



