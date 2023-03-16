HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center announced five new stores will be opening soon this year.

  • Dodgers Clubhouse
    • Shop for Los Angeles Dodgers headwear, apparel and accessories.
    • Located at the Diamond Head wing on the third level.
  • Levi’s
    • Invented in 1873 and famously known for its jeans, the brand epitomizes the classic and efortless style.
    • Located at the Diamond Head wing on the second level
(Courtesy: Levi’s)
  • Psycho Bunny
    • All about positivity and vibrant self-expression, Psycho Bunny has Pima cotton diamond-knit piqué polos and an eclectic offering of graphic tees and loungewear.
    • Located at the Ewa wing on the second level
(Courtesy: Psycho Bunny)
  • Ray-Ban
    • Popular for its iconic and timeless eyewear since 1937.
    • Located at the Diamond Head wind on the second level
  • Sbarro The Original New York Pizza
    • Enjoy handmade New York-style pizza. Sbarro said they are handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded cheese and San Marzano-style tomatoes with Sbarro pasta and stromboli favorites.
    • Located at the Makai Market Food Court, street level one

You can visit their website for more information.