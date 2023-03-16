HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center announced five new stores will be opening soon this year.
- Dodgers Clubhouse
- Shop for Los Angeles Dodgers headwear, apparel and accessories.
- Located at the Diamond Head wing on the third level.
- Levi’s
- Invented in 1873 and famously known for its jeans, the brand epitomizes the classic and efortless style.
- Located at the Diamond Head wing on the second level
- Psycho Bunny
- All about positivity and vibrant self-expression, Psycho Bunny has Pima cotton diamond-knit piqué polos and an eclectic offering of graphic tees and loungewear.
- Located at the Ewa wing on the second level
- Ray-Ban
- Popular for its iconic and timeless eyewear since 1937.
- Located at the Diamond Head wind on the second level
- Sbarro The Original New York Pizza
- Enjoy handmade New York-style pizza. Sbarro said they are handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded cheese and San Marzano-style tomatoes with Sbarro pasta and stromboli favorites.
- Located at the Makai Market Food Court, street level one
You can visit their website for more information.