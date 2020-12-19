New technology reveals tiger shark killed Lahaina man at Honolua Bay

HONOLUU (KHON2) — A pair of University of Hawaii (UH) researchers used new DNA technology to determine that it was a tiger shark that killed the 56-year-old Lahaina man who was surfing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Maui’s Honolua Bay.
Researchers from UH’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) developed a swab kit that was used to gather DNA samples from the bite marks on the victim’s surfboard.
The sample was then compared to a database of sharks to determine which species was involved in the attack.
Officials believe the tiger shark was approximately 14.3-feet long based on measurements taken from the bite mark on the surfboard.
The shark bite victim has been identified as Robin Warren.
