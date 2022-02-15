New Taiwan Fruit Tea opened in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you checked out Yi Fang Hawaii Taiwan Fruit Tea? This business specializes in fruit tea, green tea, black tea and more.

They held their soft opening on Feb. 1 and had their grand opening on Feb. 5.

Courtesy: YiFang Fruit Tea Hawaii

Tony Wong Cam with Yi Fang Hawaii said the support from the community has been tremendous.

“We truly appreciate the warm reception from Hawaii’s foodie community and the opportunity to share our menu with everyone,” said Wong Cam.

He said their popular menu items are their YiFang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Taro Latte, Brown Sugar Pearl Black Tea and their Passionfruit Green Tea.

They are now accepting phone orders and are working on catering and mobile ordering in the near future.

Courtesy: YiFang Fruit Tea Hawaii

Yi Fang Hawaii is located at 602 Dillingham Boulevard. To look at their full menu click here.