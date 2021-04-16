New study shows less Hawaii residents are staying at home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new report by the U-Hero Economic Research Organization shared the latest findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, 26% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated against COVID as of April 16. That number is slightly higher than the national rate of 24%.

Despite this promising number, there was a rise in new infections between mid-February and early April.

The report states that this is likely because fewer people are staying at home. About 20% of residents stayed home on any given day before the pandemic.

During infection peaks in March and August, the amount of people staying at home doubled to 40%.

This past week, only 27% of residents stayed home, a rate not much higher than pre-pandemic times.