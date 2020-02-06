New study shows Gov. Ige has lowest approval rating in the country

According to a study by financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall St., Hawaii’s governor is the least popular governor in America. Four of the five governors with the lowest approval ratings were democrats, while the five governors with the highest approval ratings were all republicans.

Gov. Ige has an approval rating of 32% and a disapproval rating of 58%, the highest in the country.

Following Ige as the most unpopular governors were: Gov. Ned Lamont (D) of Connecticut; Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) of Rhode Island; Gov. Kate Brown (D) of Oregon; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) of Alaska.

The five most popular governors were: Gov. Chris Sununu (R) of New Hampshire; Gov. Phil Scott (R) of Vermont; Gov. Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts; Gov. Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland; and Gov. Mark Gordon (R) of Wyoming.

To arrive at these conclusions, 24/7 Wall St. used research company Morning Consultant’s Governor Approval Ratings, based on survey data from the fourth quarter of 2019; state fiscal health data from non-profit research organization Pew Charitable Trusts; as well as unemployment rates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for December 2019.

The full study can be read here.