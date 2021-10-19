New study ranks Honolulu in 10 Best Coffee Cities in America

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s not the first place that comes to mind when people are asked which state is known for its cups of caffeine. Still, there are enough coffee drinkers and an attractive java culture in Honolulu that rank it No. 6 in WalletHub’s 2021’s Best Coffee Cities in America.

Jill Gonzalez, a financial analyst with WalletHub, said her company looked at 100 of the largest cities across the country. Honolulu outranked most of them on affordability, coffee shops per capita and in other areas.

“We looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 12 different metrics of coffee lover friendliness, so not only things like coffee houses, coffee shops, cafes per capita, but also the average price per cappuccino,” said Gonzalez. “Also, if you are going out the average price per pack of coffee or if you are staying in, so not only things like affordability but access as well.”

Gonzalez believes the pandemic played a vital role in coffee consumption. With many people still working from home, coffee is more readily available, and it’s easier to grab that second or third cup.

“Over 60% of Americans drink coffee,” said Gonzalez. “The average person who does it drinks three cups a day, and those numbers actually went up during the pandemic by about 10%.”

However, more Americans drinking coffee doesn’t have to be so bad. According to Gonzalez, having one cup of coffee a day could have some health benefits.

“Coffee obviously serves a work purpose in terms of caffeine,” said Gonzalez. “It serves a social purpose in terms of that routine or seeing friends, family members, coworkers. But there are health aspects as well.”

According to Gonzalez, there are studies that show if you drink one cup of coffee a day it could lower your chance of heart disease.

The top three cities in America for coffee are Portland, San Francisco and Seattle. To view the entire list, click here.