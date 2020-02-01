New steel pole to be installed along Kamehameha Highway near Dole Plantation

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric crews will install a new steel pole along Kamehameha Highway near Dole Plantation on Monday, Feb. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to replace a damaged pole.

The previously scheduled work had to be cancelled for safety reasons. The work will partially close the right lane in the Wahiawa-bound direction of Kamehameha Highway at Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road as crews install the new pole and transfer conductors from a temporary pole.

Since Wednesday, electronic message boards have been advising motorists of the scheduled work.

On Monday, safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers of the work zones, and special duty police and flagmen will provide traffic control.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to the safety measures and to expect traffic delays during work hours.