New state-of-the-art facility at Academy for Creative Media at UH West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fastest-growing degree program at the University of Hawaii West Oahu is the Bachelor of Arts for Creative Media, which was established in 2019.

Students of the Academy for Creative Media will now have a new state-of-the-art facility to stretch their imaginations when they return in the fall.

$37 million was invested in the new Academy for Creative Media facility.

Its focus is to create and grow multimedia specialists throughout all forms of media.

“Currently, we have about almost 300 majors, about 260 majors, and we’ve been operating out of one small classroom with our online learning and in-person learning up until COVID,” says Sharla Hanaoka, director of Academy for Creative Media at UH West Oahu.

“And so this facility will definitely allow the students more legroom and then the ability to learn in industry spaces,” Hanaoka said.

There are state-of-the-art sound mixing rooms, E-sports arenas, an emerging media lab and an outdoor amphitheater along with an indoor theater at the facility.

“We wanted to build something you could only find on the mainland until now and threes nothing that you can find at USC or NYU or American Film Institute that you can’t find here because the whole goal is to keep our students here in Hawaii, not just through school, but then with meaningful employment,” says Chris Lee, Director and Founder of Academy for Creative Media System.

From film production to social media to content creators, storytelling is a way of diversifying Hawaii’s economy.

“The students themselves find value and a lot of them are on TikTok, Instagram, so they can see the possibilities doesn’t only end in a traditional means of employment,” says Hanaoka.

“I think youngsters are already there. Many of them are ahead of us and reside comfortably in a virtual world,” says Dr. Jeffrey Moniz, vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at UH West Oahu.

“So, its more about them building the future,” Moniz said.

The University of Hawaii system kicks off its fall semester on August 23, 2021.

Click here to find out more about the Academy for Creative Media at UH West Oahu or their new state-of-the-art facility.