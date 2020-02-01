New state ID card available for incapacitated residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Incapacitated residents can now have a guardian or custodian apply for their Hawaii identification card.

Beginning Feb. 3, a new state ID will be available to residents who provide a physician’s letter to prove their inability to appear in person. Previously, only a REAL ID-compliant card was available to board a commercial flight or gain access to secure federal facilities, including military bases.

The new state ID card, which is not REAL ID-compliant, cannot be used for federal purposes such as boarding commercial aircraft. It is offered only for incapacitated residents to use for their medical, financial and other identification purposes within the state of Hawaii. Applicants must provide all documents required for a state ID and a letter from the applicant’s doctor stating that the patient is incapacitated and unable to appear in person.

“We are grateful that the state passed legislation that has made this option available for residents who find it difficult to apply in person, yet need a valid form of identification,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara.

The new state ID card features a yellow border and is without the star in a gold circle REAL ID emblem. The new card is only available at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center, at 928 Dillingham Boulevard. Information and application procedures can be found at https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/37484-hawaii-state-id-non-compliant.html.

Federal law requires that residents apply in person with their documents for a REAL ID-compliant state ID, which is a challenge for residents who are bedridden or are incapacitated and under a doctor’s care.