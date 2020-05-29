New developments in 20-year-old cold case murder on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New developments surfaced in a 20-year-old cold case murder on Maui.

In October 2000, the Maui Police Department says that Kimberly Belluomini and Anthony Moreno were at Henry’s Bar in Kihei. After, they went to her apartment in South Point.

The next morning, Belluomini was found dead in her apartment.

At the time, Moreno was interviewed as a person of interest in the case and no charges were brought against him. 19 years later on November 22, MPD detectives indicted him for rape and murder.

Then in December 5, 2019, around 9 a.m. police officials in Palm Beach, Florida, arrested Moreno.

His bail was set at $1,000,000.

In February 2020, evidence found at the crime scene were swabbed for DNA and sent to a lab for analysis. Reference DNA samples recovered from the victim and the man were sent as well.

Maui police were informed May 2020 the DNA recovered from blood evidence matched the victim. Other blood evidence found at the scene matched Moreno.

MPD says that for this cold case, the evidence is significant.

Officials said that over the past 19 years, Moreno had been living in Texas and recently Florida. He was found residing on a boat in a West Palm Beach marine.

Moreno remains in police custody at Maui Community Correctional Center.

