CHINATOWN, Hawaii (KHON2) — Chinatown board members are saying the year of the rabbit is already bringing good fortune to Chinatown as they have been waiting for repairs for a while.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, President of Chinatown Business & Community Association, said “we need the sidewalk corrected to current standards so it’s safer for Kupunas because we have a lot of seniors shopping in Chinatown come at the need that are safety. So, I’m very excited. We don’t mind the inconvenience. Take however long it needs.”

The city said construction will take place on weekdays from 8:30 am until 2:30 pm starting Feb. 13 through Aug. 31 and there will be ‘no parking’ signs posted.

“I would recommend people parking garages because we have so many garages.” Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, President of Chinatown Business & Community Association

Many businesses said at the end of the day, they’re just happy to see the revitalization of Chinatown making progress and moving forward.

Sybil Stevenson, a business owner of Indigo Alliance Hawaii in Chinatown, said “I think the fact that they’re going to do this, it’ll be a minor inconvenience, but then the streets will look beautiful. And especially I think there’s gonna be a lot of traffic coming down Maunakea, so you know, whatever we can do to make Chinatown beautiful and get people down here. I’m for whatever it is.”

I know the mayor is doing their project in Chinatown. They want to revamp it so it’s a good thing. And then of course, there’s gonna be challenges while they do it. So, we understand. But yeah, I mean if they could do it as fast as possible, that would be ideal, but understand it doesn’t work that way.” Tony Nguyen, Lin’s Lei Shop manager

Businesses will also have a two weeks notice before construction starts in front of their shops.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The city also advises drivers to anticipate delays and allow for extra travel time due to detours, lane and road closures.