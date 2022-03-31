HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you ever heard of a selfie surf board? One local artist helped designed one located in Maui at The Shops at Wailea.

Maui artist Michael John Peters created the surfboard in celebration of the Center’s recent revitalization, welcoming guests to capture memories of their visit to post on social media accounts.

The hand-painted board was made using acrylic paint, mica powder, opaque pigment paste, resin and fire. The painting is of a beach with breaking waves projected outward. Peters said it was inspired by the beauty of Maui and its picturesque seascapes.

“When I was approached, I knew this project was a good fit for me as it offers The Shops’ guests a place to capture fun memories with the people they care about,” said Peters. “The selfie surfboard will bring people together, visitors and locals alike in this beautiful location.”

Peters was chosen as the artist for this project because of his passion and involvement with the Maui community. Peters has painted many works of art for community-based charities and continues to donate artwork to nonprofit organizations for silent auctions.

Peters said he first taught himself how to paint at the start of the pandemic and has since opened his own gallery. He now displays work at the Arts for Humanity exhibition in Singapore.

“We are proud to feature this beautiful work of art at The Shops at Wailea to go with our recent Center-wide revitalization,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We’re looking forward to seeing all the tagged posts on social media of guests who have traveled near and far to visit us.”

The selfie surfboard station can be found in The Shops at Wailea Middle Valley seating area between Mahina and Billabong.