HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union members received scam calls asking for sensitive information.

Hawaii Central came out with a release that stated they were made aware of members receiving fraudulent calls from what appeared as a Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union phone number.

The caller claimed to be a FCU staff member and asked for card information.

The scammers used a technology known as spoofing to manipulate caller ID names and phone numbers.

In doing so, members were tricked into giving sensitive information and access to their accounts.

Hawaii Central FCU is asking to be vigilant of suspicious calls, texts, emails or letters.

You can report any suspicions to (808) 536-3677 or to the VISA Fraud Department at (888)918-7313 to verify the inquiry was in fact from Hawaii Central FCU.

Likewise, FCU reminds all members that staff will never ask for account numbers, login information or any other confidential information unless the call or inquiry is initiated by the member.