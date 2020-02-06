New Safe Exchange Zone on Kauai includes 24-hour video surveillance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a joint effort between Kaua‘i police and the Mayor’s Office, there is a new Safe Exchange Zone at the Kaua‘i Police Department headquarters in Līhu‘e.

The area is designated with two signs and a yellow curb and is located at the roundabout fronting the police station. This designated section of the parking lot offers 24-hour video surveillance for child custody and private property exchanges, as well as E-Commerce transactions.

“We want to thank everyone who was involved in making this happen, including the County of Kaua‘i’s Department of Public Works,” said KPD Capt. Elliott “Kalani” Ke. “This new zone is important because it provides a safe, public place where people can feel comfortable. It’s especially important for families with court-ordered custody arrangements where children must be dropped off in public locales.”

“Mahalo to Chief Raybuck, Captain Ke, and the Kaua‘i Police Department for seeing the need for a dedicated area where citizens can feel safe and secure knowing that their arrangements are recorded, providing protection from criminal activity,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “We hope that many people will take advantage of this Safe Exchange Zone, as it offers a great benefit to our community and makes Kaua‘i a safer place for us all.”