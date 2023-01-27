HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation has announced that they have added new features along Nimitz Highway.

The installation of rumble strips is meant to improve safety.

If you have had a chance to drive along Nimitz Highway, then you have heard the sound of those strips.

They are meant to grab the attention of drivers.

Rumble strips have been added to each side of the highway in Iwilei.

“The safety mechanism is put in place. It’s not necessarily for speed; but if you are going the speed limit, it just simply makes a noise but also alerts you that there is a curb coming. It’s just another one of those things we use in our toolbox,” said Jai Cunningham, DOT spokesperson.

The DOT said the rumble strips will be there indefinitely and that there are more down the road from the ones discussed here.