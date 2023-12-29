HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several helicopter tour operators will be impacted by a set of new rules from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service; the number of commercial tours over the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will be limited by about 80 percent of the current number of tours.

Flying over Hawaii’s active volcanoes and seeing the lava up close is becoming a thing of the past, a new Air Tour Management Plan will limit flights to 1,548 a year compared to more than 11,000 now.

The Blue Hawaiian Helicopters President Quentin Koch said this is a sharp drop in the number of flights over Hawaii Volcanoes.

Koch said, “They have drastically reduced flying across all national parks, across our country some of them up to 90% like volcanoes where you have to reduce the flying allotment.”

The ATMP also limits times for when air tours may be conducted, on most days that window will be from 10 AM and 2 PM. On Wednesday, operators will be required to seek additional permission and no flights will be allowed on Sundays.

The new plans also set three routes for the pilots to take.

The actions have been in the pipeline for about 20 years, the FAA pushed forward with the management plan after a lawsuit that involved Hawaii Island residents who wanted to see limitations on flight routes.

The Hawaii Island Coalition Malama Pono was one of the groups involved in the lawsuit, the coalition’s vice president Daryl Soares said he is hopeful the new rules will reduce the noise from the helicopter tours.

Soares said, “A number of us felt that tour companies were flying directly over our homes and making it almost impossible to enjoy our private property.”

Although Koch said they are in opposition to the set routes imposed by the ATMP, he said this limits options for pilots and obstructs the view of the passengers.

“We feel that our pilots that know our islands, know our weather, we want to leave the decision-making up to them,” Koch said. “To make the best decision for our community based on the weather that day and putting safety in our community first.”

Koch said the routes may cause operators to fly further from the national park and more towards communities as a way to maintain flying volumes.

Koch said, “We don’t expect flight volume to change again; it’s more about the boundaries where the parks and the FAA are setting the routes to fly that will be changing coming next summer.”

He said they are still open to finding common ground on setting rules that benefit both the air tourism industry and the goal of maintaining the beauty of the national parks and the community’s peace of mind, for now, the Air Tour Management Plan is poised to take effect mid-2024.