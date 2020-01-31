New rules mandate microchipping in cats and dogs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New rules are coming for pet owners, which will mandate microchipping in cats and dogs.

The new law also reduces the mandatory hold time of lost pets with identification from nine to five days.

That means if a stray animal is turned in to the Hawaiian Humane Society and the owner cannot be reached — after five days the shelter takes over ownership which will allow them to provide care faster.

The Hawaiian Humane Society stresses that the new law does not mean more euthanasia of more animals.

“So fostering, adoption, medical care, treatment, all kinds of things,” said Daniel Roselle of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “This bill allows us to do it a little bit quicker — four days quicker so that they’re not in a stressful environment.”

The new law goes into effect on July 1.