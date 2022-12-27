HONOLULU (KHON2) — The freedom that comes with driving your own vehicle is as much a part of being an American as apple pie.

The City and County of Honolulu has announced that it will be extending deadlines for kupuna license renewals beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

At that time, residents between the ages of 72 and 79 will have the option of extending their license renewals from two years to four years. Those who are eligible for this new renewal program must not have medical conditions that preclude them from needing to continue to renew every two years.

There are more than 75,000 drivers in Honolulu in that age range, according to city officials.

“We listened to the concerns of a healthy and active segment of our kūpuna population and supported extending renewals in this sector of our community,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The renewal fee is $20 and can be renewed up to six months before the expiration date. Officials said the price is consistent with the current $5 per year license fee.