New regulations for Hawaiian Electric equal savings on electric bills

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric customers should see a slight decrease in their electric bills as early as this summer thanks to an order passed by the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

PUC Chair Jay Griffin said, that after two years of hard work, the new Performance Based Regulation (PBR) Framework will save consumers money and motivate the electric company to be more efficient and green.

The costs of lights, air conditioning and electricity can add up quickly, but relief is on the way thanks to the new PBR, according to Sen. Chris Lee.

“It changes the way in which utilities earn revenue and gives them a financial incentive to do better for all of us, reducing costs for customers, achieving clean energy goals, doing all the things that we want them to do,” Lee explained.

PUC Chair Griffin said there are still some details to be worked out, but the benefits will be seen almost as soon as the framework goes into effect in June.

“We think there’s immediate benefits for customers and actually immediate benefits for the utilities in this,” Griffin said.

He went on to explain that customers could see about $20 savings per year on their electric bills at first, increasing to $30 per year in savings.

“That’s the starting point. We think this is the down payment,” Griffin said. “And if things work well, the savings and the benefits are going to grow on top of that.”

Griffin said there are clear cost management incentives for Hawaiian Electric to do their best to pass on more savings to customers.

“We worked hard to try to establish a win-win framework,” Griffin said. “Right now, the utility earns their profits by investing into the utility system itself. And what we’re seeing is a lot of the opportunities for gains are coming from non-utility players, outside companies or investments by customers themselves. So there’s not a strong incentive for the utility to support that today. That’s what we’re trying to change.”

Griffin said a key part of the framework is an annual inflation adjustment. He said Hawaiian Electric will have to live within an annual allowance, which will be updated annually by a predetermined formula.

“So they’re gonna know what their revenue outlook looks like for the next five years. And if they can actually save money under or below that, they get an opportunity to keep some of that. And so that’s a strong incentive for them to better manage costs,” Griffin explained.

The regulation is the first of its kind in the country, according to Sen. Lee.

“Hawaii is not only leading the way on renewable energy and doing our part there, but thinking about how we change the energy industry to be more responsive to consumers, to all of us and do better for us here in Hawaii is something that if this works, can be a model for other states around the country,” Lee said.

“If utility can lower costs for everybody,” Lee said, “if it can more quickly achieve renewable energy goals, than it deserves to earn more as well to create a financial incentive for the utility to do right and not just maintain the status quo and do the same-old-same-old, being guaranteed a return and being guaranteed to be able to pass costs on to consumers.”

Griffin said, he thinks the PBR can also help the state’s economic recovery through incentives that will motivate more clean energy projects.

“Clean energy development is one of the new pillars that we’re looking to rebuild the economy with these strong incentives for the utilities to bring projects online quickly under the changes that we’ve made here. So there’s cost saving, there’s actually substantial cost savings associated with those projects directly when they’re online, and economic development opportunities,” Griffin explained.