New queen, court crowned at 69th Cherry Blossom Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new queen and court were crowned at the 69th Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, April 3.

The event is put together by the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Brianne Kehau Yamada was crowned queen and also the top titles of miss popularity and miss congeniality.

The Festival Ball is the culmination of seven months of cultural and professional development classes that include Japanese business etiquette, tea ceremony and calligraphy.

2021s theme was “Kibou,” which means hope.

The court contains the first princess, Taylor Kaydi Onaga, and four other princesses, Motomi Otsubo, Taylor Emi Tashiro and Shelly Teruko Imamura.

Congratulations to Brianne and all the other princesses who were crowned!