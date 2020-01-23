New public alert system to take effect on Feb. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety will transition to a new public notification system called AlertSense on February 1.

All alerts that were on the Nixle Alert system will end January 31.

AlertSense is an alert and notification system that allows PSD to put out timely emergency, advisory and community alerts to the public via text message and email, based on the user’s preferences.

To sign up for these alerts and notifications, go to https://hawaiiPSD.myfreealerts.com or use the QR Code below. Residents can also download the free AlertSense mobile app for Android and Apple devices, or text their zip code to 38276 to instantly sign up.

All residents and businesses are urged to sign up. You have the option to receive alerts through text and/or email. Once you sign up you can customize the types of public safety alerts and community notifications that you would like to receive.

Any information shared will remain secure, private and will only be used to deliver emergency alerts and/or community notifications.