New proposal in City Council to set up discount program for activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new proposal in the Honolulu City Council is looking to set up a discount pass program. It will be called the Keep Hawaii, Hawaii Pass Program.

The program would work like this. You buy a pass for a flat fee, and in exchange you get discounts on all types of activities, whether it’s admission to the Zoo or discounts at restaurants.

Businesses pay money to be a part of it and all money goes back to the City and County of Honolulu to be put in a special fund.

“This fund will be used to pay for more lifeguards to keep people safe, for more police officers, for law enforcement officers to protect our natural environment, and also reinvest into improving our natural environment and making the improvements that we need,” said Honolulu City Council Member Kymberly Pine.

However, Pine said the pass is more than just about saving you money. When you buy a pass, you also pledge to take care of the island.

“They will take care of this special place. They will respect our culture our way of life and also help to take care of this place while they’re here,” said Pine.

According to Pine, the pass will cost between $20 to $30, and it will never expire. At first, it’ll be free for businesses to join.

“In the beginning no one is going to pay a fee as long as they offer these great discounts to people who have pledged to take care of this special island,” said Pine. “What we’ll do in exchange, they’ll get free publicity in promoting their business.”

Pine said the ultimate goal is to make ensure many of Oahu’s sites stay in good condition.

“We could raise millions of dollars for our environment, our natural resources. It is really an exciting program if we implement it,” said Pine.

Pine says some businesses have already shown an interest in participating in the program. The proposal still needs to be heard at the City Council.