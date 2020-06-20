HONOLULU (KHON2) – A new program geared for kamaaina will offer exclusive specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining, and more throughout the state.
The Kamaaina Special Offers Program will be available online through August 31, here.
Residents can access rates and discounts offered by participating Hawaii partners.
“Our communities have been vastly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such it is
important to us that we support our residents and local businesses,” said John Monahan, president
and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. “With the recent lifting of the interisland
quarantine, the Kamaaina Special Offers Program creates opportunities for residents to reconnect
with one another, explore and enjoy our island home, as well as bolster our local economy in the
process.”
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- New program offers discounts on attractions, dining, accommodations, more for Hawaii residents
- Governor Ige issues statement on recent spike in COVID-19 cases
- JoAnne S. Bass appointed chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force
- Hispanic leaders want police officers to wear body cams and answer to civilian review board
- Iolani Palace needs local support to keep it going