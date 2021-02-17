New positions confirmed for Honolulu County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laura Thielen officially began serving as the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) director on Wednesday, Feb. 17, following confirmation from the Honolulu City Council.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Thielen previously served as a State Senator from 2012 to 2020, chairperson of the Department of Land and Natural Resources from 2007 to 2010 and director of the State Office of Planning from 2005 to 2007. Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, he is confident that Thielen will excel in her new position.

“Laura possesses the passion, experience and a deep seeded motivation to take care of our public lands. Consequently, I am confident Laura will excel in her new leadership role. Her skillset represents the necessary mix of pursuing what is right by the public with an intimate understanding of the government process. We have many issues facing our public lands, and she is absolutely the right person to take charge and work with our City team to address them.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

File – Honolulu DPR director Laura Thielen, Feb. 17, 2021. (DPR photo)

File – Honolulu DPR deputy director Michele Nekota, Feb. 17, 2021. (DPR photo)

Former DPR director Michele Nekota will now serve as the DPR deputy director. Nekota spent 29 years as a Parks and Recreation administrator in Salt Lake, Utah before recently serving as director of the Honolulu DPR from 2014 to 2020.

The public can call the DPR at (808)-768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov to request an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodations due to a disability