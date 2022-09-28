HONOLUU (KHON2) – Ready to check out a new Caribbean Grill opening this weekend in Honolulu.

Daiseea Dowding is the chef and joint owner of Posh Caribbean Grill which is set to open Sept. 30 in Honolulu.

“We did a soft opening on Sept. 23, however we will officially be open to the public this Sept. 30,” said Dowding. “Our hours will be 11 a.m. till 10 p.m. daily.”

This new eatery will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.

They will also offer lamb chops and are in the process of obtaining their liquor license.

“We are very excited to present an alternative cuisine to the people of Oahu,” said Dowding. “There are so many options to choose from, however we are a one-of-a-kind Caribbean concept which is currently not available by any other restaurant on island.”

Caribbean meals are a tasty combination of herbs and spices normally found in the Caribbean, and also a timeless tradition carried on by multiple generations. She said that is a key component in most Caribbean dishes.

They are looking to hire chefs, cooks, bussers and servers. For those interested, stop on by their new restaurant located at 758 Kapahulu Avenue, Honolulu HI 96816.