New portal available for Hawaii consumers to submit complaints

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A new website portal is now available for Hawaii consumers to send formal complaints against professional and vocational licensees, as well as those who are unlicensed.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) launched the complaints portal following the release of another online tool that RICO debuted a few months ago, which allows consumers to immediately report unlicensed activity occurring in the community.

When a consumer files their complaint electronically, it is integrated into RICO’s system in real time and eliminates the need to fill out paperwork. Ten days since its launch, RICO has received six complaints.

“Our office continues to strive to improve services for consumers likely dealing with a stressful situation when reaching out to us,” said Esther Brown, RICO’s Complaints and Enforcement Officer. “We hope they find the portal convenient and easy to use, and that electronic filing will be the norm going forward as more learn of the available option.”

Click here to access the portal. Consumers may also call 808-587-4272 with questions about filing online.

Complaints help RICO monitor misconduct in regulated industries, including plumbers, engineers, pharmacists, car dealers, mechanics, and salespeople.

Click here for a list of current regulated industries and the specific professions and vocations within them.