New pop-up market at International Market Place to feature Native Hawaiian-owned businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place will launch a pop-up market that features Native Hawaiian-owned businesses on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, as part of its “Emerge With Taubman” program.

The “Ho’omau Hawaii Market” pop-up takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the third level of the International Market Place by the valet area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The featured Hawaii artists and designers include Mahina Made, Jules + Gem, Kahua Aina, Hawaii’s Heritage Jewelers and Lahaole Designs.

The Emerge With Taubman program is designed to bring brands to life at the Market Place. Click here to learn more about program.